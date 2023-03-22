30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
type here...

Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU , March 21 The BJP, Karbi Anglong District Committee, East (EKADC) in a press release said with a view to strengthening the party at the grassroots level ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary election, 2024, the BJP, EKADC is implementing Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan and Vistarak Yojana (Revitalisation and Expansion of Booths) of the party in 638 booths (polling stations).

- Advertisement -

The programme is being carried out in 3 LACs- 17 Bokajan, 18 Howraghat and 19 Diphu in compliance with the organisational agenda of the BJP across the country. Shaktikendra Prabharis, Shaktikendra Paloks and Alpakalin Vistarak are appointed for this purpose by the district committee under the leadership of president Roland Killing.

The BJP, EKADC said it extends its gratitude to the chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang; MP Horen Sing Bey; MLAs Dr Numal Momin, Darsing Ronghang and Bidya Sing Engleng and others.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Man Fulfills Dream, Buys Favourite Scooter Worth ₹90,000 In Coins

The Hills Times - 0