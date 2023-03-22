HT Bureau

DIPHU , March 21 The BJP, Karbi Anglong District Committee, East (EKADC) in a press release said with a view to strengthening the party at the grassroots level ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary election, 2024, the BJP, EKADC is implementing Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan and Vistarak Yojana (Revitalisation and Expansion of Booths) of the party in 638 booths (polling stations).

The programme is being carried out in 3 LACs- 17 Bokajan, 18 Howraghat and 19 Diphu in compliance with the organisational agenda of the BJP across the country. Shaktikendra Prabharis, Shaktikendra Paloks and Alpakalin Vistarak are appointed for this purpose by the district committee under the leadership of president Roland Killing.

The BJP, EKADC said it extends its gratitude to the chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang; MP Horen Sing Bey; MLAs Dr Numal Momin, Darsing Ronghang and Bidya Sing Engleng and others.