Bordoloi is a ‘Sahab’ and eligible to participate from London: CM

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 23: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday campaigned on behalf of BJP candidate Suresh Bora at two separate places in the Nagaon parliamentary constituency.

- Advertisement -

While campaigning in the constituency, the chief minister also participated in two separate election rallies organized at minority dominated areas like Juria and Singia in Samaguri assembly constituency.

While addressing an election rally at Juria, Sarma claimed that the BJP candidate Suresh Bora will win this time from the Nagaon parliamentary constituency.

“Once Congress tried to spread propaganda against Modi saying that if the Prime Minister is voted to power, ‘namaj’ and celebration of ‘Eid’ in the country would be stopped,” Sarma said asking the gatherings whether it was exactly stopped or not.

Taking a dig at the Congress candidate and incumbent MP of the constituency Pradyut Bordoloi, Sarma said Bordoloi is a ‘Sahab’ while BJP candidate Suresh Bora is a man of the soil. Hence, the former is eligible to participate only from London in England.

- Advertisement -

Attempting to woo voters through electoral promises, the chief minister said that the BJP government if voted to power in the Centre, would provide land pattas to all who had lost their land in rampant erosions in the constituency and mentioned it as the guarantee of PM Modi as well as of ‘Mama’ referring to himself.

“Bordoloi may have thought that the people of the state have become insane and will purchase the mangoes that are sour. The people have tasted such mangoes several times and so this time they will taste the sweet ones,” said Sarma.

He also said that Bordoloi had contacted him several times to seek ticket from BJP claiming that if he would be elected, he would join BJP right after the election. Therefore it is better to cast votes directly in favour of BJP.

Meanwhile, parliamentary affairs minister Pijush Hazarika participated in a huge road show taken out in favour of BJP candidate Suresh Bora throughout the town in the evening on Monday. The road show was taken out from the Nagaon Commerce College to Haibargaon. The minister was accompanied by local MLA Rupak Sarma, BJP candidate Suresh Bora and other members of the district BJP.

- Advertisement -