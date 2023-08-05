Breastfeeding Week awareness program organised at Demow Model Hospital

HT Correspondent

Demow, Aug 4: The Breastfeeding Week celebration commenced in the state from August 1, and to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding, an awareness program was organised at the Demow Model Hospital CUM CHC new building on Thursday. The hospital is located in Demow Raichai Konwar Dehingia.

This year’s theme for the World Breastfeeding Week 2023 is ‘Let’s Make Breastfeeding and Work, Work!’. The campaign aims to promote practices that support workplace-related breast feeding in different countries.

During the awareness program, doctors and medical staff at Demow Model Hospital CUM CHC highlighted the benefits of exclusive breast feeding and addressed the concerns of attending mothers regarding breast feeding. They also emphasised that working mothers can easily store expressed milk for up to 6 hours at room temperature, enabling them to continue breast feeding while managing their work responsibilities. The program also dispelled various myths and misconceptions about breastfeeding.

Dr Prasanta Pratim Sarma, deputy superintendent of Demow CHC, Dr Surajit Giri, an anaesthesia specialist at Demow Model Hospital CUM CHC, Dr SJ Taye, a gynaecologist specialist at Demow Model Hospital CUM CHC, and Dr Gaurav Choudhury, a child specialist at Demow Model Hospital CUM CHC, along with the hospital’s staff and nurses, actively participated in the awareness program. Antenatal and postnatal mothers were also present during the informative session. The program aimed to empower mothers with knowledge and support to encourage optimal breastfeeding practices for the health and well-being of both mothers and babies.