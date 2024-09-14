BTC delegation highlights BTR’s sustainable development 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: A delegation from the Bodoland Territorial Council, led by Akash Deep, principal secretary, BTC, participated in the ‘World Resources Institute India (WRII) Connect Karo’ event held on Wednesday and Thursday at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, on the theme ‘For People, Nature, and Climate’.

- Advertisement -

As a partner organisation working in BTR, WRII aimed to bring all stakeholders onto a single platform with the goal of building a sustainable future. The event saw the participation of Indian and global experts, policymakers, peer organisations, and stakeholders to tackle the pressing environmental and developmental issues facing the country.

Speaking at the ‘Partners’ Roundtable on Building Thriving Eco City-Regions’ held on Wednesday, the principal secretary, BTC, emphasised the steps undertaken by the government of BTR towards sustainable development in the BTR, balancing urbanisation and resource preservation in the region. He highlighted BTR’s rich natural resources and its potential in eco-tourism while stressing the need for sustainable practices. He informed that BTC is committed to optimal resource utilisation with a focus on long-term environmental sustainability.