BTR envoy in Delhi demands enactment of Bodo Accord provisions at the earliest

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 1: Representatives of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) from Assam met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss swift implementation of the Bodo Accord provisions.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was held at the Union Home Minister’s official residence in New Delhi. Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro were among the attendees.

The quick implementation of the Bodo Accord was a key topic, along with the demand for the population of Bodo people residing outside BTR in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The representatives, including the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) leaders, also demanded the exoneration of Ranjan Daimary and other rebels of his armed separatist group.

The first Bodo Treaty was signed in 1993, leading to the creation of a Bodoland Autonomous Council with limited political powers. The second Bodo Accord was signed in 2003, establishing the Bodoland Territorial Council with increased financial powers.

- Advertisement -

The third Bodo Accord, signed in 2020, renamed the Bodoland Territorial Autonomous District (BTAD) as BTR, and promised more legislative, executive, and administrative autonomy. The agreement also allowed for the expansion of BTC territory and alteration of BTAD areas to include Bodo population residing outside the region.