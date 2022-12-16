ABSU demands properly implementation of BTR accord clauses

KOKRAJHAR, DEC 15: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has demanded inclusion of Bodo and tribal inhabited villages of Sonitpur & Biswanath districts in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR ) as per the spirit of Bodo peace accord (BTR) signed on 27th January (2020)

as demanded by the Bodo movement groups.

A joint delegation team of BTR accord (Bodo peace accord) signatories and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) leaders on Thursday met Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS

Union Home Secretary, ministry of home affairs (MHA),North Block, New Delhi on time bound implementation of the memorandum of settlement (MoS) of the Bodo Peace Accord signed on

The delegation team includes BTR CEM Pramod Boro, ABSU president Dipen Boro, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary,Deputy CEM Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, BTR executive member Ranjit Basumatary, MLA Lawrence Islary, MCLA Saikhong Basumatary.

The students union submitted a reminder memorandum to Bhalla,

The students union extends their utmost regard for taking bold leadership in bringing peace in Assam and Bodoland region.

” We specially thanks to your honour for giving us this opportunity to convey

the matter related to the implementation of the Bodo accord signed with the Government of India, Assam

and Bodo movement groups. The students union pray to the almighty god for your sound and healthy life”,the students union said.

The students union demanded several points related to the MoS of BTR accord for time bound implementation of the accord clauses which are included inclusion of Bodo and tribal inhabited villages of Sonitpur & Biswanath in BTR as demanded by the Bodo movement groups, granting of ST (Hill) status to the Bodo-Kacharis people living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. Status

to Bodo-Kachari as ST (H) and Amri Karbi as ST (P) as per Bodo and Karbi accord.

The students union demanded amendment of Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution as per the 125th

(Constitution) Amendment Bill, 2019 to improve the financial resources and administrative powers of BTC,direct Recruitment Drive for Bodo Youth with special consideration in CAPF, Army and rehabilitation of remaining former members of NDFB, ex-gratia to the martyr families,withdrawal of cases of heinous and non-heinous against the former NDFB members and

civilians and release of former chairman of NDFB Ranjan Daimary, signatory of the BTR accord and 70 nos. ex- NDFB members from jails of Assam cases under NIA & CBI.

The students union demanded implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition

of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 to confer rights to tribals living in the forest areas outside BTR.

The students union also demanded establishment of centrally funded institution as per spirit of MoS of Bodo peace accord and request to convene a joint meeting with the Union Home Minister and comprising all the BTR

Accord Signatories and organizations within short span of days to meet steps for time bound implementation of all the

clauses of BTR accord.

BTR CEM Boro hailed the discussion and said that the discussion had a highly fruitful, positive & congenial discussions with Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS, and Additional Secretary to Northeast, Piyush Goel on the speedy implementation of the BTR Peace Accord.

“The discussion with Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS, and Piyush Goel Additional secretary to Northeast at New Delhi, MHA, North Block on BTR accord implementation in speedy manner. Discussion is highly fruitful and positive”, ABSU president Dipen Boro said adding that the next level tripartite talk will held in January 2023 next.