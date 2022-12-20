BTR Govt: Celebrating two-year completion in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 19: Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Secretariat Field, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar is all set to celebrate the completion of two-year in Bodoland Territorial Region government under the leadership of Pramod Boro, chief executive member of BTR on Tuesday with a day-long colourful programme.

Notably, the UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government in BTR was formed on December 15, 2020 and accordingly the BTR government has been celebrating the two-year completion in government. The celebration started from December 15 with various programmes and activities and were organised across the districts of Bodoland Territorial Region.

The BTR Secretariat Field, Bodofa Nwgwr is being decorated along with the BTR Secretariat complex to mark the grand celebration of two-year completion in BTR government.

Various programmes such as ‘Walk for Peace’, floral tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma at Thulungapuri Dotma, homage to Sujit Narzary, first martyr of Bodoland Movement, hoisting of national flag in front of BTC Assembly Building, departmental presentation on various developmental activities carried out by BTR government, and cultural demonstration were carried out.

The Governor of Assam, Prof Jagadish Mukhi will be attending the event as chief guest. National vice president of BJP, Baijayant Jay Panda is gracing the event as special guest.

Assam Cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary will attend as guests on the occasion.

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro while talking with this correspondent said that the BTR government has so far completed two years at this moment. He thanked the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah, chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma for their kind cooperation and support while reigning the BTR government in the last two years.

He also extended his best wishes and greetings to all citizens of the BTR districts and said that the BTR government has initiated various developmental activities to bring healthy welfare among the citizens in the region.

He said that the BTR government is committed to work for all round development of the region with dedication.