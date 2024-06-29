25.9 C
BTR partners with Shishu Sarothi to empower differently abled

HT Bureau

KOKRAJHAR, June 28: Reiterating the Government of BTR’s commitment to empowering differently abled persons, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Women & Child Development Department of BTR government and Shishu Sarothi Centre for Rehabilitation & Training for Multiple Disabilities.

The signing took place in the presence of BTC chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro at the BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar, as part of the Vibrant BTR Budget for the financial year 2024-2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Boro stated that this initiative will facilitate the empowerment of BTR’s specially-abled youth, enabling them to build productive and dignified futures for themselves.

The MoU aims to establish a residential training program at ITI Dhauliguri, Kokrajhar, offering courses such as Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), multimedia, secretarial practice, and other vocational training for disabled youth in BTR.

The initiative plans to expand to all ITIs in BTR, promoting inclusive education and empowerment.

Additionally, this collaboration will provide technical guidance to improve District Early Intervention Centres and other educational institutions, ensuring a dignified and productive future for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and Children with Special Needs (CWNs).

