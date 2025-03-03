Buddhist association in Margherita condemns police atrocity on Buddhists

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, March 2: The Federation of Barua Buddhist Welfare Association of Assam (FBBWAA) president Subash Baruah and secretary general Sibu Talukdar have condemned the February 28 Bihar police action at Bodh Gaya, Bihar where Buddhist monks were forcefully removed from the Hunger strike site.

- Advertisement -

Talukdar said that Bodh Gaya in Bihar is the most revered pilgrimage sites for the Buddhist community people residing all over the world as it is the sacred place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.

He further said that Buddhist monks across the country from February 12 onwards were peacefully participating in an indefinite hunger strike at the Mahabodhi Mahavihara in Bodh Gaya,Bihar in support of the long standing demand of the Buddhist community to repeal Bodh Gaya Temple Act 1949 and to carry out amendment in the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Act.

“Bodh Gaya in Bihar is sacred shrine of Buddhist community people residing all over the world, but unfortunately Hindu community Brahmins have occupied the shrine for which they are protesting against the atrocity since time immemorial,” he said.

Talukdar said that Bihar police action of forcefully removing the Buddhist monks from the hunger strike site was a sign of cowardice and inhumanity which Buddhist community people residing at Assam condemned it in high words and demand Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and home minister to immediately take action against those police officials who were involved in the incident.

- Advertisement -