BOKAJAN: Illegal dry areca nut from Myanmar, known as Burmese Supari was seized in Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

The police was on a routine checking on NH 39 at Khakrajan, under Barpathar police station on November 17.

A truck from Dimapur, AS 28 C 9665, was intercepted and thoroughly checked. In the truck, 26 bags of Burmese Supari were found which was being carried without any document. The contraband weighs 1700 kgs in all.

- Advertisement -

The driver of the truck Sahadot Ali has been detained in this connection.