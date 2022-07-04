Byatikram MASDO organises cycle rally

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 3: Byatikram MASDO organised a cycle rally on Saturday morning from Hotel Landmark, Guwahati marking the twenty-ninth day of the 60-days anti-drug, tobacco and liquor awareness campaign with an aim to spread awareness among the people to prevent and reduce the consumption of drugs and other harmful substance abuse touching the major routes of Guwahati city. The rally was attended by more than 80 cyclists from various places who participated supporting the noble cause. The rally was flagged off by Dr S.N. Bhowmik in presence of Dr Bedabrata Pathak, CEO and managing director of Gate Hospital, Prasenjit Ganguly, manager, Hotel Landmark, Arghadeep Baruah and Naaz Sultana, the star cast of upcoming Assamese Film ‘Guwahati Diaries’ and other distinguished guests.

It is worth mentioning that the Byatikram MASDO has been conducting this 60-days anti-drugs, tobacco and liquor awareness campaign since the month of June. The campaign was launched from Raj Bhavan on June 4, 2022 which includes awareness activities being conducted in various educational institutions of Assam.

A live painting program was also held on the occasion of International Anti- Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Day on June 26 held at Taj Vivanta, Guwahati as a part of the campaign.

Dr S.N. Bhowmik conveyed his best wishes to all the cyclists and the people who participated in the program as well as said that awareness campaigns like this can help in eradicating the use of drugs and other substances in society. He also appealed to all the people to take necessary steps to be safe and stay fit and healthy.

Dr Saumen Bharatiya, president of Byatikram MASDO thanked and praised everyone for their kind cooperation and support for participating and being a part of the cycle rally. He also asked everyone to take a step forward against this menace and lead a healthy life.