Cachar admin continues post-flood relief measures, garbage disposal process

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 11: According to the daily flood report of Cachar District Disaster Management Authority till 4 pm on Sunday, 126 villages are affected by the flood waters, of which a total of 355960 people have been affected. There are 50150 in Lakhipur, 78700 in Katigorah, 210938 in Silchar and 16172 in Sonai revenue circle.

According to the daily, a total of 36072 people is taking shelter in 79 relief camps in the district, out of which 3442 people are in 30 relief camps in Katigorah, 32197 people in 40 relief camps in Silchar and 433 people in 9 relief camps in Lakhipur.

Meanwhile, the garbage collection process continues in all municipal wards of Silchar.

On Sunday, dumped garbage was cleared from Gopinath Point, Chandicharan Road, Das Colony, Lucky Filter Point as garbage disposal vehicles were arranged by Silchar Municipal Board and Executive Magistrates are monitoring the garbage disposal process in Silchar continuously and repairing work has been done to strengthen the pavement at Sonabarighat Breach Point of NH-306 accordingly.

As reported, there are no traffic jams and vehicles are running smoothly without any hassle and jolt.

Maintenance work will be carried out from time to time and post-flood prevention operations were carried out under the Salchapra ICDS project on Saturday.