Cachar DC inaugurates art exhibition on Lachit Barphukan in Silchar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Nov 23: The Cachar district administration has undertaken extensive programmes to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, the hero of the Battle of Saraighat.

In this connection, a painting/sketch/drawing competition on the theme ‘Lachit Barphukan’ was held in all schools/colleges of the district on Monday.

The best paintings were put up in an art exhibition organised at Goldighi Mall, Silchar. The exhibition was inaugurated by deputy commissioner, Cachar Rohan Kumar Jha by lighting the lamp in the presence of district mission coordinator, SSA Cachar Himashri Deka and other officials here on Tuesday. DC Jha then went around and saw the paintings displayed at the ground floor of the mall.

Later on, expressing his views, DC Rohan Kumar Jha said, “The paintings which were displayed in this art exhibition were done by the students of different schools and colleges of Cachar district. The best paintings were sent by the schools and colleges. Usually, there is much footfall at the mall and so we have displayed them here so that people can see them and know about the life and contribution of Lachit Barphukan. The painting competition is still open. Interested students can submit their paintings to the nearest SSA office or to Himashri Deka, ACS at the office of the deputy commissioner.”

The winners of the art competition were announced on Wednesday. The first prize winner will be given a cash award of Rs 10,000. Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 cash awards will be given to the second and third position holders respectively. Further, certificates of appreciation will be given to the top 20 entries.