Cachar set for transformation with key projects

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Cachar is ready for significant transformation as Nandita Gorlosa, Assam’s Minister for Sports, Youth Welfare, and Minority Development, led a high-profile review meeting on Monday.

It was held at the new conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the gathering underscored the Assam government commitment to infrastructure improvement and sports development, signaling an ambitious vision for the district’s progress.

The meeting highlighted critical developmental projects, with substantial input from the Public Works Department (Buildings), Public Works Department (National Highways), and the Sports Department.

Among the notable initiatives discussed was the restoration of Silchar’s historic Circuit House, a heritage site slated for a comprehensive renovation.

This project aims to blend historical preservation with modern amenities, ensuring the landmark remains a cultural touchstone while meeting contemporary needs.

Additionally, plans to construct a mini stadium at Dwarbond in Dholai were announced, which aims to invigorate the local sports landscape. Designed to nurture emerging talent, this facility is expected to inspire a new generation of athletes.

Further emphasising the importance of sports in community development, the modernisation of the Cachar District Stadium was unveiled under Phase I, funded by the Untied Fund for 2022-23. This ambitious project aims to elevate the district’s sporting facilities to national standards, creating an environment conducive to excellence.

“The collective responsibility of stakeholders in transforming Cachar into a model of inclusive growth. She reiterated the government’s dedication to community empowerment through strategic investments in infrastructure and sports,” Minster Gorlosa remarked.

“Cachar’s potential is immense, and with the right vision and collaboration, we are paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future,” she added.

She emphasised the government’s focus on aligning heritage with progress, ensuring that development initiatives honor the past while addressing the aspirations of future generations.

The review meeting was attended by a variety of dignitaries, including Dholai MLA Nihar Ranjan Das, Cachar district commissioner Mridul Yadav, district development commissioner Norsing Bey, ADC (Sports) Yubaraj Borthakur, assistant commissioner Lakshyajeet Gogoi, and other departmental officials. Their collective presence underscored the collaborative approach driving Cachar’s transformation.