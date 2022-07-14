Caritas India distributes hygiene kits

HT Correspondent,

DONGKAMUKAM, July 13: Caritas India, a New Delhi based NGO with regional office in Guwahati provided humanitarian assistance to the flood affected families of Deramukh village some 10 kms away from Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong.

Hygiene kits that included a plastic bucket (20 litres), a plastic cup, sanitary pads, lifebuoy soap 10 nos, Dettol sanitiser and Rin washing detergent 12 packets were given to 100 BPL families.

Assistant Parish Priest of Satgaon Parish, Fr Albert Thyrniang; Fr Robert Faustin, officers of Caritas, Aditi Kumari and Jonas Lakra and others were present at the distribution.