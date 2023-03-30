Cash-for-jobs scam prime accused Rakesh Paul released from jail

GUWAHATI, March 29 (PTI): Former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh Paul, the prime accused in the cash-for-jobs scam, was released from jail after he was granted bail by the Gauhati High Court last week.

Paul was granted bail on March 24 in connection with a case related to taking bribes for giving jobs for the post of agricultural development officer.

His release was delayed by three days due to certain formalities, officials said.

After his release on Tuesday, Paul told reporters that he will not comment on the case as it was a sub-judice matter.

He said in the prison, he was involved in several activities like building a ‘namghar’, a satsang centre and a music school.

The single bench of Justice Devashish Barua granted him bail on the ground that he has already served one-half of the maximum period of imprisonment for the offence.

Justice Barua directed Paul’s release, imposing certain conditions such as the surrender of passport and not leaving Guwahati without the permission of the court.

He has also been directed not to contact the witnesses named in the charge-sheet, and not to directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any of the witnesses.

Paul was booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC, including criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery for cheating, among others.

Four cases were registered against Paul at various police stations in connection with the scam. He had secured bail in three cases, and was released after he got bail in the case registered at the Bhangagarh police station.

Paul was arrested by Dibrugarh police in November 2016, and has been in judicial custody since then.

Besides Paul, more than 70 people, including civil and police officers, were arrested in connection with the scam.