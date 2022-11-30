CEM and team visit Mukroh

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Nov 29: The chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and MP Horensing Bey along with the executive members of KAAC and police officials of West Karbi Anglong visited the spot in Mukroh, under Jirikindeng police station, where the violent incident of clash between the forest officials and a mob from Meghalaya took place.

Interacting with the media, the CEM said that illegal activities are being carried out in the border area.

“Illegal activities and smuggling are common activities here. There has been rampant destruction of forest cover due to illegal timber smuggling. The anti-social activities must stop. A Range office will be constructed at Mukroh,” he said.

Huge trees felled for blocking the roads are still there on the road. Although the situation is tense but under control since the stationing of neutral forces at Mukroh.

It may be mentioned that on November 22, an illegal timber carrying vehicle was intercepted by Assam Police and Forest Guards and arrested three persons. But a huge mob gathered and a clash took place during which the police started firing in which 6 persons were killed including a Forest Guard from Assam. The only Forest Beat office was also burnt down.