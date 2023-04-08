CEM Pramod Boro Distributes E-Rickshaws In Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 7: Chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro ceremonially distributed e-rickshaws among the differently abled persons in the presence of BTR executive member Gautam Das at a programme held at BTC secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on Friday.

Altogether 23 differently abled persons, including 11 in Kokrahar and 13 in Chirang were distributed e-rickshaws which has been marking an environment of healthy social welfare and integration in the region.

The e-rickshaws are distributed under the scheme of Manav Seva Mission (MSM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region government which has been emphasising to make an opportunity for earning livelihood amongst the differently abled persons.

The programme was organised by joint director cum council head of department (CHD) of women & child development department BTC.

BTR executive member Gautam Das informed that the BTR government and social welfare department has extended support and helping hand amongst the differently abled persons on bringing livelihood earning opportunities in the region and subsequently distributed the e-rickshaws.

He said that the government will provide 100 e-rickshaws among the differently-abled people in the four districts of the BTR. He also informed financial assistance of Rs 50,000 will be provided to 200 differently-abled people across the region.

CEM Boro has hailed the social welfare department of Bodoland Territorial Region for stepping up to distribute e-rickshaws among the differently abled persons which was started from Friday. He said that the UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government in BTR is committed to work for all round development of the region and launched various mission and visions to make more development in days to come.

Boro has expressed that the beneficiaries will derive immense benefits from them and become self-sufficient to live a life of dignity.

“It was a delightful moment to distribute e-rickshaws to differently-abled persons of BTR under Manav Seva Mission of Kokrajhar & Chirang districts and I am optimistic that the beneficiaries will derive immense benefits from them and become self-sufficient to live a life of dignity”, Boro added.

BTC legislative assembly deputy speaker, Abhiram Mahanayak, EM Sanjib Tanti, MCLA Madhab Chetry were among those present on the occasion.