HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 31: The 69th birthday of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, former president of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), was celebrated as Students’ Day (Chatra Divas) across the state of Assam on Monday in a fitting manner.

In Kokrajhar, the birth anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma was observed at Thulungapuri, Dotma, the burial site, with a well-attended gathering of students and citizens. The event was organized by the ABSU and the Upendra Nath Brahma Trust (UNBT) to honor the contributions and dedication of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma towards the welfare and upliftment of the Bodo and other marginalised communities across the state.

ABSU President Dipen Boro hoisted the union flag, followed by a tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

In his speech, ABSU president Dipen Boro said the Bodos would always remember Bodofa’s ideology and philosophy. He dreamed of building a vibrant Bodo society and worked tirelessly for equal rights and justice for downtrodden communities.

“|Bodofa played a key role in establishing the Bodos as a proud community with a holistic vision. The Bodos will continue to strive to fulfill Bodofa’s dream,”| he added.

Boro also highlighted that the BTR government had been giving due respect to Bodofa, launching initiatives like the Bodofa Super-50 mission for students and the Bodofa Livelihood Mission for Sustainable Development to support the growth and development of the Bodos.

He further expressed gratitude towards Union home minister Amit Shah, who recently announced that an important road in New Delhi would be named after Bodofa UN Brahma. He expressed hope that statues of Bodofa would be erected in various parts of the world.

In his address, minister UG Brahma mentioned that Thulungapuri, the burial place of Bodofa in Dotma, was being developed into a state-of-the-art center of excellence. He cited historical figures like Sankardeva, Bhupen Hazarika, and Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma as examples of great reformers, stating that Bodofa UN Brahma was also a genius who dedicated his life to the welfare of downtrodden communities.

“|The Government of India is giving due respect to Bodofa for his selfless dedication to these communities,”| he added.

The program was attended by several dignitaries, including MLA Lawrence Islary, BTC EM Ranjit Basumatary, Registrar of Bodoland University Dr. Subung Basumatary, BTC Secretary Phami Brahma, former MCLA Jyatirindra Brahma, Chairperson of Kokrajhar Municipal Board Pratibha Brahma, and others.

Earlier in the morning, the president of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, hoisted the organisational flag, while minister UG Brahma paid floral tribute to Bodofa at his statue. This was followed by paying homage to Bodofa at his tomb by the chairman of the UN Brahma Trust, Dr Dimacha Dwibrang Mwshahary, and BTC EM Ranjit Basumatary, who planted a sapling.

In Guwahati, the Students’ Day was celebrated with a day-long program held at the KBR Auditorium of Cotton University. The event was organised by the Government of Bodoland Territorial Region, in association with the Department of Education, Government of Assam, to mark the birth anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

The first-ever Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Lecture, commemorating the birth anniversary of the revered leader, was organised to celebrate Students’ Day (Chatra Divas), on the theme “|Bodoland Model of Peace, Transformation of Bodoland, and a Vision for the Future.”|

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu graced the occasion as the chief guest. Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of BTR; Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, vice chancellor of Cotton University; and noted journalist Prasanta Rajguru were present as special guests.

Dr. Pegu recalled the contributions and sacrifices of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, who dedicated his life to the upliftment and welfare of the Bodos and other downtrodden communities across the state. He was a follower of non-violence and a believer in the democratic system. Dr. Pegu stated that the Bodo society has reached this juncture due to the bold leadership and contributions of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

The CEM of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, stated that the Government of BTR is committed to keeping alive the philosophy and ideology of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, and accordingly, his birthday is celebrated as Students’ Day across the state.

“|Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma’s life and legacy are an inspiration for us; his timeless ideals are our guiding light,”| Boro said.

Among others, BKWAC Deputy CEM Romio P Narzary, BKWAC chairman Anil Basumatary, noted journalist Samudra Gupta Kashyap, BTR principal secretary Akash Deep, and BTR executive member Sajal Singha were present at the event.