CEM Pramod Boro initiates multi-faceted developmental projects in Baksa

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 11: Stepping towards making a massive ushering of sustainable development in the entire Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts, Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, laid the foundation stone at Shimla to construct the Bir Chilagang Basumatary Memorial Mini Stadium in Baksa district on Monday amidst the presence of Koklabari MCLA Montu Boro.

CEM Boro laid the foundation stones for several developmental projects in Baksa district, which include the construction of RCC Bridge No. 1/11 on NH 127(A) to Harsinga Road, construction of a road from NH-127 (A) Dharani Das House (Majarsupa) to NH 127 (A) Tukrakuchi Dakhinsupa via Tukrakuchi Borosupa, and construction of Martyr Sujit Narzary Auditorium Hall.

CEM Boro also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Koklabari Chapaguri College. Boro said that the BTR Government has been emphasising on bringing all-round development to society, and accordingly launched various missions meant for social welfare and development.

He stated that the BTR Government is committed to working for the massive ushering development of the citizens.

