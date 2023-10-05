25 C
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Central Govt Bans Two Tripura-Based Insurgent Groups

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau 

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: The central government has declared two Tripura-based insurgent groups, the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), as “unlawful associations” for a period of five years. This decision was made due to the groups’ involvement in subversive and violent activities in Tripura.

According to the government, both NLFT and ATTF have been spreading terror and violence among the people of Tripura in pursuit of their objectives. Additionally, these groups are accused of maintaining close connections with other unlawful associations in the region and have been responsible for the killings of civilians and police personnel.

The government’s action aims to curb the activities of these insurgent groups and restore peace and security in Tripura.

