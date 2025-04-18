Akasa Air unveils first-ever easter special meal for in-flight festive experience

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 17: Akasa Air has introduced its first-ever Easter-themed meal as part of its monthly festive menu series, marking a fresh culinary addition to its onboard meal service, Café Akasa.

The airline made the announcement through an official statement earlier this month.

The limited-edition offering features a globally inspired spread including Turkey Ham Hawaiian Sliders, Cheese & Spinach Cutlets, an Easter Egg Cheesecake, and a beverage of choice.

Available throughout April 2025, the special meal can be prebooked via Akasa Air’s website or mobile app and is offered across the airline’s entire domestic network.

“This festive offering combines traditional Easter ingredients with a modern twist, aiming to bring the warmth and spirit of the season onboard,” the airline said in its statement. “Whether you’re traveling to spend the holiday with loved ones or simply want to immerse yourself in the spirit of Easter, this meal delivers a unique dining experience in the skies.”

The Easter special is the latest in a series of themed meals by Akasa Air, which has previously celebrated Indian and international occasions such as Makar Sankranti, Holi, Eid, Onam, Diwali, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day through its curated in-flight menus.

Highlighting its approach to in-flight dining, Akasa said Café Akasa features a “frequently refreshed menu curated by renowned chefs across India, offering over 45 options, including fusion meals, regional specialties, and decadent desserts.”

Since launching operations in August 2022, the airline has aimed to stand out with a “tech-led approach, customer-friendly services, and an empathetic brand personality,” according to the release.

The airline also pointed to other innovations such as onboard USB charging ports, pet-friendly travel options, and several “industry-firsts” like SkyScore, SkyLights, and QuietFlights.

Akasa Air continues to position itself as a customer-centric airline, offering more than 25 ancillary services including Akasa GetEarly, Seat & Meal Deal, and Akasa Holidays to enhance personalisation.

The airline’s festive menu initiative, the statement noted, is part of a broader commitment to delivering memorable and regionally relevant experiences to passengers year-round.