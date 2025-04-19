23.3 C
Two Bangladeshi women held in Agartala

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 18: In a coordinated operation carried out on Thursday late night, two Bangladeshi women were arrested from Agartala Railway Station for illegally entering Indian territory with the alleged intention of travelling to Mumbai via Kolkata.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Agartala Government Railway Police Station (GRPS), Agartala Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and the Intelligence Department.

Officer-In Charge of GRP, Agartala, Tapas Dey said that the two arrested individuals have been identified as Nadia Akhter Mim (19), a resident of Barisal, and Rupali Akhter (38), hailing from Manikganj district in Bangladesh.


“Initial interrogation suggests that the duo had crossed the international border without valid documents and reached Agartala Railway Station intending to travel by train to Mumbai, reportedly via Kolkata. A team of female officers from Agartala GRP is currently interrogating the two women in phases, and officials believe that more individuals may be implicated in the case”, he said.


“We are trying to ascertain the broader network behind this movement. Preliminary inputs indicate the possibility of more arrests,” he said.

