Airtel partners with Blinkit to offer 10-minute SIM delivery in 16 Cities

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 17: In a move set to redefine customer convenience in the telecom space, Bharti Airtel has partnered with quick-commerce platform Blinkit to deliver SIM cards to customers’ doorsteps within just 10 minutes.

The initiative, described by the company as a first-of-its-kind by any telecom provider in India, is currently live in 16 cities and is expected to expand further.

According to an official statement released by Airtel, customers can now receive new SIM cards with a nominal convenience fee of ₹49 and activate them through a self-KYC process from the comfort of their homes.

The service supports both prepaid and postpaid connections, as well as Mobile Number Portability (MNP) for users looking to switch to the Airtel network.

“Simplifying customer lives is central to everything we do at Airtel,” said Siddharth Sharma, CEO – Connected Homes and Director of Marketing at Bharti Airtel.

“Today, we are thrilled to partner with Blinkit for 10-minute SIM card delivery to customers’ homes across 16 cities, and in due course of time we plan to expand this partnership to additional cities.”

Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO of Blinkit, echoed the sentiment, stating, “To save customers time and hassle, we’ve collaborated with Airtel to deliver SIM cards directly to customers in select cities, with delivery in just 10 minutes. Blinkit takes care of the delivery, while Airtel makes it easy for customers to complete self-KYC, activate their SIM, and choose between prepaid or postpaid plans.”

Customers who receive their SIM cards will need to activate them within a 15-day window.

Airtel also provides access to support through the Airtel Thanks App, and new users can call 9810012345 for any assistance.

The service has launched in major cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

The company emphasised that a video guide and an online activation link will be provided to streamline the setup process for new users.