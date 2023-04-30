Central Rongali Bihu Sanmelon Concludes In Sadiya

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 29: The 55th Sadiya Central Rongali Bihu Sanmelon which began from April 27 concluded successfully on Saturday with huge enthusiasm and gaiety in Sadiya.

The first day programme began with hoisting of permanent committee flag by Munindra Buragohain president of Sadiya Central Rongali Bihu celebration committee followed by Bihu flag hoisting by Labeswar Kalita president of Bihu Sanmelon organising committee.

After that Smriti tarpan done by Ranjit Saikia working president Bihu Sanmelon celebration committee, plantation of sapling was done by Barsha Duarah circle officer Sadiya which was followed by inauguration of Bihu stage, various traditional festivals were held.

On the second day Bihu naam, dhol, pepa, gogona, sutali, flute instrument, Buwari Bihu and open Bihu were held where participants from far flung areas of Sadiya sub division participated.

On the conclusion day multi cultural procession was taken out from Veer Lachit stadium to the campus of Bihu celebration which was followed by Garu Bihu, open Bihu competition.

An open session programme, inauguration of souvenir and prize distribution programme were held which concluded with a cultural night which was inaugurated by Milon Buragohain president of All Tai Ahom Student Union (ATASU) Central committee.