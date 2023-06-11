Centre for civil services study inaugurated in Darrang College

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

TEZPUR, June 10: Bringing the concept of how a civil servant impacts a nation’s future, closer to a civil service aspirants under the ‘State Innovation and Transformation Aayog’ a center for Civil Services Study was ceremonially inaugurated on Saturday at Darrang College by co-vice chairman of ‘State Innovation and Transformation Aayog’ Dhruba Prashad Baisya in presence of principal of Darrang College, Dr Palashmoni Saikia, GB president Dr Khargeswar Borkakati, vice principal of the college, Khirendra Haloi, principal, Tezpur College, Dr Jyoti Kamal Hazarika among other faculties and distinguished guests and media persons.

In his welcome speech, principal Dr Palashmani Saikia mentioned that the classes of the center would start from the month of August and it will be monitored by prof Debraj Sarmah from department of English of the college as co-ordinator and Dr Kankan Deka and Pankaj Hazarika as members. In his inaugural speech Dhruba Parashad Baisya said that the center was a brain child of a section of positive minded persons of Assam government which would help produce man force to work for the region with an ambition to serve his/her region. “It will take forward such minds reflecting an administration transformation in the region.” Dhruba Prashad Baisya said.