25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 11, 2023
type here...

Centre for civil services study inaugurated in Darrang College

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Centre for civil services study inaugurated in Darrang College

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

TEZPUR, June 10: Bringing the concept of how a civil servant impacts a nation’s future, closer to a civil service aspirants under the ‘State Innovation and Transformation Aayog’ a center for Civil Services Study was  ceremonially inaugurated on Saturday at Darrang College by co-vice chairman of ‘State Innovation and Transformation Aayog’ Dhruba Prashad Baisya in presence of principal of Darrang College, Dr Palashmoni Saikia, GB president  Dr Khargeswar Borkakati, vice principal of the college, Khirendra Haloi, principal, Tezpur College, Dr Jyoti Kamal Hazarika among other faculties and  distinguished guests  and media persons.

In his welcome speech, principal Dr Palashmani Saikia mentioned that the classes of the center would start from the month of August and it will be monitored by prof Debraj Sarmah from department of English of the college as co-ordinator and Dr Kankan Deka and Pankaj Hazarika as members. In his inaugural speech Dhruba Parashad Baisya said that the center was a brain child of a section of positive minded persons of Assam government which would help produce man force to work for the region with an ambition to serve his/her region. “It will take forward such minds reflecting an administration transformation in the region.”  Dhruba Prashad Baisya said.

Slowest Animals In The World
Slowest Animals In The World
Most Beautiful Orchids In The World
Most Beautiful Orchids In The World
Countries Indians Can Visit Under Rs 1 Lakh
Countries Indians Can Visit Under Rs 1 Lakh
Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Yoga as a business model should be explored:  TU vice chancellor

The Hills Times - 0
Slowest Animals In The World Most Beautiful Orchids In The World Countries Indians Can Visit Under Rs 1 Lakh Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Top 10 Medical Colleges In India