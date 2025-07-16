32.2 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
type here...

Chhattisgarh Deports First Batch of Alleged Bangladeshi Nationals to Assam

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 16: In a major operation, Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday repatriated the first batch of 30 suspected Bangladeshi nationals. The lot was airlifted from Raipur to Guwahati in Assam, where they are to be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) for onward deportation at India-Bangladesh frontier.

- Advertisement -

This move is the first official deportation of Bangladeshi citizens from Chhattisgarh, state officials confirmed. The persons were said to have been detained from several districts such as Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, and Raigarh as a part of a campaign against illegal migration on a larger scale. The campaign was triggered by intelligence inputs and also public grievances, following which several people allegedly living illegally in the state were found.

Related Posts:

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who is also the Home Minister, spoke on the development, saying that a Special Task Force (STF) has been formed with the express purpose of identifying Bangladeshi intruders and enabling their deportation. He added that the drive is being undertaken in accordance with the center government’s instructions. To aid the initiative, a public helpline has also been established through which citizens can tip off illegal settlers.

Among the 30 deportees, 13 are accused of criminal cases in different police stations throughout the state. Authorities explained that those who have charges filed against them will be deported only after they have undergone their trials to ensure procedural due process.

View all stories
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Police Arrest Vehicle Theft Suspect, Recover Five Stolen Vehicles in...

The Hills Times -
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon