Chhattisgarh Deports First Batch of Alleged Bangladeshi Nationals to Assam

GUWAHATI, JULY 16: In a major operation, Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday repatriated the first batch of 30 suspected Bangladeshi nationals. The lot was airlifted from Raipur to Guwahati in Assam, where they are to be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) for onward deportation at India-Bangladesh frontier.

This move is the first official deportation of Bangladeshi citizens from Chhattisgarh, state officials confirmed. The persons were said to have been detained from several districts such as Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, and Raigarh as a part of a campaign against illegal migration on a larger scale. The campaign was triggered by intelligence inputs and also public grievances, following which several people allegedly living illegally in the state were found.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who is also the Home Minister, spoke on the development, saying that a Special Task Force (STF) has been formed with the express purpose of identifying Bangladeshi intruders and enabling their deportation. He added that the drive is being undertaken in accordance with the center government’s instructions. To aid the initiative, a public helpline has also been established through which citizens can tip off illegal settlers.

Among the 30 deportees, 13 are accused of criminal cases in different police stations throughout the state. Authorities explained that those who have charges filed against them will be deported only after they have undergone their trials to ensure procedural due process.