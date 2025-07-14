27.9 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 14, 2025
Shafali's 75 goes in vain, India lose 5th T20I by 5 wickets but win series 3-2

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Birmingham, July 13: A historic maiden Women’s T20 series victory already scripted against England, India failed to end on a high, losing to the hosts by five wickets in a last-ball thriller in an inconsequential fifth and final match here.

India, however, won the series 3-2.

India rode on Shafali Verma’s quick-fire 75 to score 167 for 7, a target which England chased down with five wickets to spare on the last ball.

Sent in to bat on Saturday, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana started on an aggressive note, hitting Em Arlott for consecutive boundaries in the opening over before perishing on the last delivery, caught by Linsey Smith at point while trying to pull a short delivery.

Jemimah Rodrigues too didn’t last long, departing an over later bowled by Smith.

Shafali Verma (75) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (15) then stitched 66 runs off 43 balls for the third wicket to take India forward before the latter was cleaned up by off-spinner Charlie Dean (3/23).

Next in Harleen Deol too failed to make a mark, out LBW to Sophie Ecclestone (2/28).

Shafali, on the other hand, was going great guns by dealing in boundaries to notch up her score in just 41 balls. She hit 13 boundaries and a six.

In fact in the seventh over, Shafali was particularly severe on medium pacer Issy Wong, hitting the bowler for three boundaries and a six to pick up 20 runs. She played her shots all around the ground, with the straight drive over the bowler’s head standing out.

Shafali brought up her fifty in just 23 balls, the second joint-fastest by an Indian woman in WT20s, when she smashed Ecclestone over the covers for four.

Dean finally got the prized scalp of Shafali in the 14th over when Maia Bouchier took a brilliant diving catch at long on with India at 111 for 5. 

Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh struck a quick 16-ball 24, while Radha Yadav made a run-a-ball 14 as India made 56 runs off last 41 balls.

Chasing, openers Sophia Dunkley (46 off 30) and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (56 off 37) gave England a flying start, sharing a 101-run stand in just 10.4 overs to set the tone.

India made a comeback by dismissing both Dunkley and Wyatt-Hodge in quick succession but skipper Tammy Beaumont (30) and Bouchier (16) ensured a win.

There was a slight scare for England in the final over when they needed six runs.

Right-arm pacer Arundhati Reddy (2/47) picked up two wickets in the last over — first disturbing Beaumont’s stumps with a slower delivery and then dismissing Amy Jones, caught by Radha a ball later with England still needing 5 off 3 balls.

But Ecclestone and Paige Scholfield held their nerves to take England home.

India and England will now engage in a three-match ODI series, starting  July 16 at Southampton. (PTI)

