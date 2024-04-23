Chief election officer visits Nagaon to inspect election preparedness

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 22: Anurag Goel, the chief election officer of the state today visited Nagaon to inspect the electoral preparations as well as other activities related to second phase of Nagaon parliamentary constituency which is scheduled to be held on April 26 here.

During his visit, Goel also inspected the strong rooms installed at Nagaon Govt Boys’ HS School, Nagaon Govt Girls’ HS School and Nagaon Dawson HS and Multi Purposes School respectively and advocated for a free, fair and transparent election in the constituency.

He was accompanied during his visit to the strong rooms by District Election Officer cum District Commissioner, Nagaon Narendra Kr Shah, Superintendent of Police, Swapnanil Deka and other officials from various election cells of Nagaon election district here, an official press note added here.