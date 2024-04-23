24.9 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
type here...

Chief election officer visits Nagaon to inspect election preparedness

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 22: Anurag Goel, the chief election officer of the state today visited Nagaon to inspect the electoral preparations as well as other activities related to second phase of Nagaon parliamentary constituency which is scheduled to be held on April 26 here.

- Advertisement -

During his visit, Goel also inspected the strong rooms installed at Nagaon Govt Boys’ HS School, Nagaon Govt Girls’ HS School and Nagaon Dawson HS and Multi Purposes School respectively and advocated for a free, fair and transparent election in the constituency.

He was accompanied during his visit to the strong rooms by District Election Officer cum District Commissioner, Nagaon Narendra Kr Shah, Superintendent of Police, Swapnanil Deka and other officials from various election cells of Nagaon election district here, an official press note added here.

10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CRPF’s 31th battalion observes ‘Raising Day’

The Hills Times - 0
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power 10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl 10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once