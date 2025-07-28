CISF jawans trained by army for mountain warfare, deployed at Srinagar Airport

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, July 27: In a significant shift following Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has begun training Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in mountain warfare to prepare them for deployment at sensitive locations.

- Advertisement -

This marks the first time that CISF jawans are receiving direct combat training from the Army.

According to sources, a batch of 60 CISF personnel has completed specialised training in the valleys of Kashmir, focusing on night operations, jungle warfare, and close combat tactics.

The trained personnel have been deployed at Srinagar Airport, a strategically sensitive location.

The move comes in the wake of increased border tensions following ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

- Advertisement -

During this period, around 10,000 CISF personnel were reportedly deployed along the border.

While the CISF primarily handles the security of critical infrastructure such as airports, Parliament, nuclear plants, dams, and government offices — including the Indian Oil Corporation Limited facility at Digboi in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district — the current situation has necessitated enhanced readiness for combat operations in difficult terrains.

Given that CISF jawans lack prior experience in mountainous warfare, the Army has initiated a selection process to identify suitable candidates for training.

Only those who qualify are being sent for specialised instruction.

- Advertisement -

While the initial batch included 60 personnel, the Army has approved training for larger batches in the near future.

CISF’s increasing involvement in high-risk zones highlights its evolving role beyond industrial security, aligning more closely with national defence requirements in volatile areas.