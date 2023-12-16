Cleanliness Campaign Held In Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec.15: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachha Bharat Sashakt Bharat Abhiyan, a dedicated ‘Cleanliness Fortnight’ campaign conducted at the Birla, Diphu complex from December 1 to 15, 2023.

- Advertisement -

The initiative aimed to emphasise cleanliness and contribute to the national cleanliness drive.

Commandant Swaran Singh took the lead in orchestrating the successful campaign, with active participation from all officers, subordinate officers, and soldiers of the 20 Bn. CRPF. Their collective efforts played a pivotal role in making the campaign a resounding success.

The comprehensive campaign included targeted cleanliness drives in key areas such as the Birla Plywood factory, Dish, and surrounding regions. On the occasion, battalion officers took the opportunity to deliver inspirational speeches, highlighting the significance of cleanliness not only for the individual but also for community health.

Soldiers were encouraged to adopt regular handwashing habits and maintain cleanliness in their surroundings. The campaign, driven by a shared commitment to the ideals of Swachha Bharat Sashakt Bharat Abhiyan, not only contributed to a cleaner environment but also fostered a sense of responsibility among the CRPF personnel.