CM congratulates DRDO on maiden flight-test of ballistic missiles

GUWAHATI, June 13: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation on the successful maiden flight-test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Medium Range ballistic missile.

In a social media post, Sarma said with these successful trials, India now has a phenomenal ballistic missile defence shield that can intercept and neutralise 5,000-km-class enemy missiles at the exo-atmospheric level.

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‘‘This is really a huge achievement, Team @DRDO_India! Well done’’, he said in a post on ‘X’.

‘‘In short, we now have an interception capability far beyond what conventional ‘Iron Dome’ systems can achieve. And what makes this even more special is that we are now among an elite group of nations to have indigenously developed this superb system. Kudos!!’’, he said.

The DRDO has successfully demonstrated a multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system and conducted the maiden flight-test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Medium Range, marking a major boost to India’s defence capabilities.

The achievement places India among a select group of nations with advanced BMD capabilities, the DRDO said in a post on ‘X’. (PTI)

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