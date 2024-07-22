CM misleading people with fake population data: Raijor Dal

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, July 21: The Raijor Dal has criticised chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his controversial statement regarding the Muslim population in Assam. Azizur Rahman, secretary of the Raijor Dal, labelled the statement as baseless. Rahman claimed that the population figures for Muslims in Assam presented by CM Sarma in Jharkhand are inaccurate. He suggested that the BJP is losing ground in the 2026 assembly elections in Assam and accused the chief minister of attempting to polarise and intimidate Assamese Hindus with misleading population data.

Additionally, Rahman addressed the issue of the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act, stating that they want the law amended in the upcoming assembly session. He warned that repealing the current law could be detrimental to all communities.