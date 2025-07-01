CM reviews Bio-Ethanol Project at NRL, inaugurates Dhansiri Nagar Township

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 30: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district to review the ongoing construction of India’s first bamboo-based bio-refinery and assess the overall progress of the refinery’s expansion projects.

The Chief Minister’s visit comes in the lead-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled tour of Assam on September 8, during which he is expected to inaugurate the bio-refinery and dedicate the facility to the nation.

According to an official statement, chief minister Sarma chaired a high-level review meeting with senior NRL officials, state ministers, Members of Parliament, and local MLAs to evaluate the pace and quality of work underway at the site.

The bamboo-based ethanol plant, currently under construction with an investment of ₹4,000 crore, will mark a milestone as the country’s first dedicated bamboo bio-refinery.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister examined key progress indicators related to the plant’s construction, technological installations, supply chain systems for bamboo procurement, and readiness for commissioning.

The chief minister stressed the strategic importance of the project, both in terms of India’s push toward green energy and for the economic upliftment of bamboo farmers across the Northeast.

Sarma also reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Modi’s proposed visit to the refinery site in September.

He emphasised that the Prime Minister’s inauguration of the ethanol facility would be a landmark moment for Assam and the country’s renewable energy journey.

In addition to the review, the Chief Minister formally inaugurated the Dhansiri Nagar Township, a newly developed residential complex built to accommodate refinery staff and their families.

The township is equipped with modern amenities, designed to provide a comfortable and efficient living environment for NRL employees.

Ministers present during the visit included Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, and Minister for Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Rupesh Gowala.

MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Bhabendra Nath Bharali, Mrinal Saikia, and Biswajit Phukan also participated in the deliberations alongside senior officials from the state government and NRL.

Meanwhile, the chief minister visited Bokakhat Circuit House later in the day to meet security personnel injured in the recent grenade blast incident at Bokakhat.

He enquired about the medical condition of the injured personnel—Siddhartha Borbora, Sushil Bhowmick, and Mintu Hazarika—and conveyed his wishes for their speedy recovery.

The visit underscored the government’s focus on industrial development, sustainable energy, and the welfare of both frontline workers and the refinery’s workforce, as per the official statement.