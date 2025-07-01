26.7 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
type here...

CM reviews Bio-Ethanol Project at NRL, inaugurates Dhansiri Nagar Township

PM to dedicate India’s first bamboo-based bio-refinery on September 8

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 30: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district to review the ongoing construction of India’s first bamboo-based bio-refinery and assess the overall progress of the refinery’s expansion projects.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister’s visit comes in the lead-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled tour of Assam on September 8, during which he is expected to inaugurate the bio-refinery and dedicate the facility to the nation.

Related Posts:

According to an official statement, chief minister Sarma chaired a high-level review meeting with senior NRL officials, state ministers, Members of Parliament, and local MLAs to evaluate the pace and quality of work underway at the site.

The bamboo-based ethanol plant, currently under construction with an investment of ₹4,000 crore, will mark a milestone as the country’s first dedicated bamboo bio-refinery.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister examined key progress indicators related to the plant’s construction, technological installations, supply chain systems for bamboo procurement, and readiness for commissioning.

- Advertisement -

The chief minister stressed the strategic importance of the project, both in terms of India’s push toward green energy and for the economic upliftment of bamboo farmers across the Northeast.

Sarma also reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Modi’s proposed visit to the refinery site in September.

He emphasised that the Prime Minister’s inauguration of the ethanol facility would be a landmark moment for Assam and the country’s renewable energy journey.

In addition to the review, the Chief Minister formally inaugurated the Dhansiri Nagar Township, a newly developed residential complex built to accommodate refinery staff and their families.

- Advertisement -

The township is equipped with modern amenities, designed to provide a comfortable and efficient living environment for NRL employees.

Ministers present during the visit included Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, and Minister for Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Rupesh Gowala.

MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Bhabendra Nath Bharali, Mrinal Saikia, and Biswajit Phukan also participated in the deliberations alongside senior officials from the state government and NRL.

Meanwhile, the chief minister visited Bokakhat Circuit House later in the day to meet security personnel injured in the recent grenade blast incident at Bokakhat.

He enquired about the medical condition of the injured personnel—Siddhartha Borbora, Sushil Bhowmick, and Mintu Hazarika—and conveyed his wishes for their speedy recovery.

The visit underscored the government’s focus on industrial development, sustainable energy, and the welfare of both frontline workers and the refinery’s workforce, as per the official statement.

Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal BJP president launches book on emergency

The Hills Times -
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife