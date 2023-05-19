CM vigilance team recovers over Rs 65 lakh from State Tax Assistant Commissioner’s residence, arrested

Guwahati 19th May: On May 18, a significant development unfolded in Guwahati as investigators from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended a second government official on suspicion of engaging in corrupt practices.

The individual in question is identified as Minakshi Kakati Kalita, who holds the position of Assistant Commissioner of State Tax and is stationed at Kar Bhawan in Guwahati.

During a search conducted at the accused’s residence, the investigative team uncovered a substantial sum of money amounting to Rs 65,37,500 (sixty-five lakhs thirty-seven thousand five hundred). The discovery of this cash further raised suspicions of illicit activities.

The arrest of Minakshi came after it was revealed that she had accepted bribes and had been making demands for monetary compensation from the complainant. These demands were purportedly linked to the reactivation of GST online features. The vigilant investigators skillfully caught Minakshi in the act of soliciting a bribe within her office premises at Kar Bhawan.

The detention of Minakshi Kakati Kalita, coupled with the significant sum of money found during the search, highlights the seriousness of the corruption allegations leveled against her. The authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to gather evidence and ensure that justice is served in this case.