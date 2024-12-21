17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 21, 2024
type here...

Coffee table book titled ‘Dima Hasao – Explore the Wonders of Nature’ published

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: The Dima Hasao Forest Division (West) and biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak have jointly published a coffee table book titled ‘Dima Hasao – Explore the Wonders of Nature’, an official statement said on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The book focuses on the faunal and floral resources of the region as well as the related cultural practices and sustained efforts for biodiversity conservation. 

Related Posts:

This is the first attempt of its kind to compile biodiversity-focused information in an intuitive manner for the Dima Hasao district. The book is edited by Dr M Firoz Ahmed, Tuhin Langthasa, and Dr Dipankar Lahkar. 

The book covers the diversity of plants, orchids, edible insects, butterflies, fishes, reptiles and amphibians, birds, and mammals. It contains information on 213 species of wild fauna and flora, including 59 species of birds, 41 species of mammals, 33 species of amphibians and reptiles, 22 species of fishes, 18 species of butterflies, 18 species of other insects, 22 species of orchids, and some important trees and shrubs of Dima Hasao. Each species is coded to emphasise the significance of the Dima Hasao ecosystem and its natural history. Newly described species from the district are also highlighted, along with all relevant information. 

In addition, the book includes natural history notes on the endemic, locally extirpated, and extinct animals of Dima Hasao. It also highlights elements of the Indigenous people’s culture and their harmonious way of life with nature, along with traditional mythology surrounding Tortoise Lake, the contributions of Veer Demalik Kemprai, and interesting facts about hornbills and Amur falcons. 

- Advertisement -

The information on all the featured species is illustrated with high-quality photographs. Contributors to the text include Dr Anwaruddin Choudhury, Dr Sarbojit Thaosen, Dr Ron Kemprai, Nirmendu Kemprai, Khyanjeet Gogoi, Dr Jintu Sarma, Dr Aparajita Datta, Dr Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy, Nitul Kalita, Jayanta Kumar Sarma, Dr Robindra Teron, and Dr Sabina Langthasa. More than 50 photographers contributed photographs for the book. 

Dr Anwaruddin Choudhury, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Bijay Sankar Bora, and Jayanta Kumar Pathak provided valuable guidance as editorial advisors for the book. 

The book also includes checklists of animal and plant species of Dima Hasao, which might serve as a benchmark for scholars, environmental enthusiasts, and planners.  The coffee table book was unveiled as part of the Falcon Festival on December 13, 2024, at Umrangso. During the launch ceremony, the chief executive member (CEM) of the NC Hills Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, mentioned, “Dima Hasao has a long legacy of wildlife explorations that began during the colonial era and has continued immensely to this day through the documentation of numerous new species. However, compiling all this valuable information and making it available to the general public in the form of such a book is an important step. The government of Assam and the North Cachar Autonomous Council are committed to conserving all of its pristine bio-resources as well as the cultural regimes that intersect and are passed down through generations.” 

10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Poverty should not pose hindrance to education: Assam CM Himanta Biswa...

The Hills Times -
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter 10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation 10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter 10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year