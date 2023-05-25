Community awareness & social participation key to improving education in tea garden area: MP Pallab Lochan Das



HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 24: With the aim to provide quality education to children in tea garden areas of the district and address the various issues faced by the schools functioning in these areas, a meeting was held recently at the KBR auditorium of Tezpur University which was attended by leading citizens and prominent personalities belonging to the tea garden community and alumni, teachers and principals of various tea garden schools of the district.

The meeting was inaugurated by Member of Parliament, Tezpur HPC, Pallab Lochan Das, who stressed on the need to create community awareness and involvement in the functioning of schools in tea garden areas. Thanking Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his visionary leadership and for providing model schools in tea garden areas of the state, he appealed to all the stakeholders present to come forward and take active participation in improving the status of education in these schools.

The Member of Parliament also thanked the Sonitpur district administration and education department for being the first district in the state to start this process of clustering tea garden managed schools with tea garden model schools, which he said will go a long way in ensuring quality education and guidance to students right from primary school. This effort is also expected to help reduce the dropout rates of students in tea garden areas, he added.

Delivering the inaugural address, deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra said, “Setting up of model schools in tea garden areas has fulfilled a long-standing demand of the people and said the district administration is ready to extend all help possible to these schools and various tea garden managed schools to improve the quality of education in these schools. The meeting with various alumni of these schools, along with teachers, guardians and principals of these schools is an endeavour to collect various ideas and suggestions in this direction.”

A music video ‘Chala Chala’, which highlights the importance of education, was also launched on the occasion. The principals of various TG Model Schools made presentations on the functioning of these schools and the clustering initiative and highlighted various issues being faced by these schools based on infrastructural and academic assessment carried out in these schools.

MLA Rangapara, Krishna Kamal Tanti, registrar, TU, Dr Biren Ch Das, chairperson, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Dolly Surin, ADCs Dyotiva Bora, Kavita Kakati Konwar, BEEO, Balipara block, Manish Thakur, other senior district administration officials and from the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan of Sonitpur were present in the meeting.

