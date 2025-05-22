Comparing Gaurav’s Pak visit with that of BJP stalwarts like equating apples with oranges: Himanta

DERGAON, May 21: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s comparison of his visit to Pakistan with that of BJP stalwarts like L K Advani was like equating “apples with oranges”.

Countering Sarma’s remarks against his visit to Pakistan, Gogoi had said on Tuesday that many senior BJP leaders, too, had earlier visited the neighbouring nation.

Sarma and the BJP have been attacking Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, alleging that he and his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, have links to Pakistan’s ISI.

The CM on Sunday alleged that Gogoi had visited Pakistan on an invitation from its spy agency ISI, underwent training there, and worked closely with the establishment of the neighbouring nation.

Gogoi has said the central government was fully aware of his visit to Pakistan, adding that he even deposited a copy of his passport and there was nothing to hide about his travel.

Addressing a press conference at Dergaon in Golaghat district on Wednesday, Sarma said, “Be it Jaswant Singh, L K Advani or Narendra Modi, they went publicly, on government duty.”

“He (Gogoi) is such a senior MP, deputy leader of a party, speaks so much about Manipur in Parliament, and someone like him cannot differentiate between apples and oranges,” the chief minister said.

Sarma said during discussions between India and Pakistan, the respective prime ministers visit each other’s country.

“But, when the Indian prime minister goes, he has RAW personnel, Ministry of External Affairs personnel… a whole team of 40-50 people with him. Whatever is said is recorded… Going on national duty and going in a sly manner are different,” he said.

“He (Gogoi) is trying to justify who else has gone…” the CM said, reiterating that he will reveal all evidence in support of his claim against Gogoi and his Pakistan links on September 10.

“I have been in politics for 25 years, I know when to say what. In January itself, I had fixed September 10 and it won’t be preponed or postponed,” Sarma asserted.

Asked about the possibility of the presence of people like Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra in Assam, Sarma said “our case is more serious”.

“She is a young girl, worked as a spy; it is a different matter. She could not have returned and questioned about the presence of nuclear weapons and Rafale jets. But, our one asked in Parliament where are our nuclear weapons, Rafales and weaponry of the coast guard. If Jyoti is 10, ours is 100,” he said, in an apparent reference to Gogoi.

The National Investigation Agency, Intelligence Bureau and military intelligence officials have been questioning Malhotra, who was arrested recently on charges of spying for Pakistan. (PTI)