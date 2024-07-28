Congress coming back to power in KA: Former KAAC EM

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 27: Former Executive Member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and president in-charge, Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) hinted that there is a clear chance of Congress coming back to power in Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

Speaking before media persons at Dokmoka on Friday, Rongpi said, “In the 2024 Lok Sabha election the Congress from 6 Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency has stood in third position after All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC). There is reason to believe that the Congress is coming back to power in the next election.”

Rongpi was referring to the State Assembly election 2026.

He said, “The BJP has been in power for 9 years. People have seen the miss-rule of BJP and are rejecting it. Unlike the previous Congress government the present BJP ruled Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council has no public oriented schemes for their upliftment of society. There is no scheme that reaches money directly to the public. There is only one scheme by the BJP government i.e. Arunodoi. But with Rs 1,250/- per month family survive cannot survive.”

Blaming the KAAC for failing to create jobs, Rongpi stated that many youths are leaving Karbi Anglong in search of jobs outside. Youths from Karbi Anglong are in cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kanur, Kothayam etc. in search of jobs.

- Advertisement -

The BJP government has claimed that lakhs of families have received financial benefits through the Arunodoi scheme. This has indicated that there are still lakhs of poor families in Karbi Anglong. Karbi Anglong is becoming poorer and poorer. People now have no capacity to engage labourers for work at home. Pity and medium contractors are no more. Those getting contracts are not getting payments. When going to market, shopkeepers and businessmen are worrying about the market situation as people don’t have money with them and there is no selling, Rongpi said.

Though BJP claimed to have done much development, even in the heart of Diphu town roads are in deplorable condition. Those discontented with the BJP are now returning to Congress fold, Rongpi said.

The president in charge of KADCC also stated that the BJP party in Karbi Anglong is taking up the sixth scheduled campaign to the people to get support for the 125th constitutional amendment.

Rongpi also said the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) is not going to make further progress. They have no clear stand. Sometimes they speak for autonomous state, sometimes on sixth schedule and sometimes on deletion of non-tribal names from KAAC voter list. The president of APHLC JI Kathar is just trying to win the people’s emotions through his false speeches. Congress has started entering villages.

- Advertisement -

Rongpi blamed the central government for not giving more power to KAAC, as stated in the two Memorandums of Settlement (mos) signed by the former armed groups of Karbi Anglong, the centre, and the state.