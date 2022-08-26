31 C
Congress demonstrates protests against price rise in Sivasagar

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, Aug 25: Sivasagar district Congress workers led by Bikash Upadhyay, youth Congress leader Ankita Dutta, district president Manjeer Gogoi, and others demonstrated against the soaring price rise of all essential commodities in Sivasagar Central Market and visited the small-scale vendors and common people to know their opinions regarding price rise. Chhattisgarh MLA Upadhyay alleged that the BJP government is going to impose GST on dead bodies also if one goes by the trend. He said that the same BJP leaders once cried foul over minimum price rise, but now they are all silent when there is over a hundred- or two-hundred percent price rise. Ankita Dutta said that the people are going through a very hard time with the soaring price rise of medicines, building materials, transport fares, food items, and petroleum products.

