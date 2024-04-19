Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi Casts Vote in Assam Amid Enthusiastic Turnout

GUWAHATI, April 19, 2024 – As Assam goes to the polls for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi was among the early voters on Friday in Jorhat district.

The polling, which began at 7 am across five key constituencies, saw enthusiastic voters lining up in large numbers despite initial weather concerns.

The constituencies of Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Kaziranga are witnessing a significant turnout, with over 86.5 lakh citizens eligible to cast their votes.

Among the prominent figures voting early were Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from the BJP and Congress’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi.

Despite the cloudy morning across Upper Assam, conditions improved as the day progressed, much to the relief of voters and officials alike.

“It is really a good sign that people are coming out in such large numbers. People’s spontaneous participation will strengthen democracy,” Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told reporters after casting his vote.

Voting took place amidst heightened security, but the atmosphere was charged with optimism. Sonowal also expressed confidence in the continued support for the BJP, attributing the large voter turnout to the successful governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gaurav Gogoi, voting at the Devi Charan Barua Higher Secondary School in Jorhat town, echoed the sentiment of a strong democratic spirit. His participation, alongside thousands of other voters, underscores the high stakes and the vibrant electoral engagement in the state.

As polling stations continue to welcome voters until the closing bell at 5 pm, all eyes are on Assam as it plays a crucial role in shaping the next Lok Sabha. The outcomes from today’s polls are eagerly awaited, with implications not only for local leadership but also for national political dynamics.