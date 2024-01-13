Congress Leaders Lack Common Sense On Ayodhya Invites: Sarbananda Sonowal

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that had the Congress leaders any “common sense” or “devotion to the cause of the people of the country”, they would have accepted invitations to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22.

The Union minister for shipping and waterways said the Congress leaders could have attended the ceremony and shown respect to Lord Ram.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme here, he said, “Every Indian is waiting with bated breath for the day (January 22) as it is a historic and divine moment but the Congress has lost their confidence.”

Asked about the grand old party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Union minister claimed it would make no difference.

“They can undertake a thousand yatras but they are out of people’s hearts as they did not have any policy or direction during their yatra of 60-year-rule. People will not accept Congress in any condition as it did not do anything for them. The party is a total failure,” he alleged.

“What ‘nyay’ (justice) are they talking about? Did they give justice to people? They were unjust to the nation and its people. The party had weakened the administrative machinery of the country through scams and corruption and cheated people for 60 years. They don’t have any right to talk about justice,” Sonowal said.

On the other hand, people have accepted the BJP and given the party a place in their hearts as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has served the nation with honesty and dedication for the last nine-and-a-half years, he added. (PTI)