Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Jogighopa Inland Waterways Terminal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 18: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Inland Waterways Terminal (IWT) at Jogighopa, officially dedicating it to the nation on Tuesday.

Marking the occasion, he flagged off MV Trishul, accompanied by barges Ajay and Dikshu, carrying 110 metric tonnes of coal and stone chips to Bangladesh.

Hailing the terminal as a milestone in India’s waterways sector, Sonowal emphasised its role in regional trade, connectivity, and economic development.

“Today marks a historic day for the waterways transportation sector in the country as we dedicate the IWT Terminal at Jogighopa to the people and to the nation. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the waterways transportation has been undergoing a tremendous transformation propelling India’s logistics growth, propelling us towards Modi ji’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat,’” he said.

The terminal, envisioned as a strategic trade hub, was initiated with the foundation stone laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2021.

Located 91 km from Gelephu in Bhutan, 108 km from the Bangladesh border, and 147 km from Guwahati, it is expected to significantly strengthen bilateral trade ties with Bangladesh and Bhutan.

By 2027, it is projected to handle 1.1 million tonnes of cargo annually.

The terminal has also been designated as one of India’s Ports of Call under the Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade (PIWT&T) with Bangladesh.

Built at a cost of ₹82 crore, the Jogighopa terminal features a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) jetty with an Electric Level Luffing (ELL) crane for cargo handling.

It also includes an administrative building, customs and immigration offices, a truck parking area, an 1,100 sq m covered storage space with power backup, and an 11,000 sq m open storage area.

Speaking on the transformative impact of inland waterways, Sonowal stated, “The development of inland waterways holds great promise for transforming the logistics sector in India. By leveraging our extensive network of rivers and water bodies, we can create a sustainable, cost-effective, and efficient mode of transportation for goods.”

He credited revolutionary legislative measures, such as the National Waterways Act, 2016 and the Inland Vessels Act, 2021, for empowering India’s inland water transport sector.

The event was attended by Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, Bhutan’s minister of industries, commerce & employment, Assam ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Bimal Borah, Jogen Mohan, MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury, and IWAI chairman Vijay Kumar, IAS, among others.

Several inland waterway projects are underway in the Northeast, including the comprehensive development of NW-2, a ship repair facility at Pandu, and terminal developments at Bogibeel and Pandu.

With significant investments flowing into the North-Eastern waterways, Sonowal asserted that the region is emerging as a logistics and trade powerhouse. “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Northeast has transformed into a growth multiplier with Assam spearheading this transformation. As we cruise towards realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat, the immense potential of the Northeast has a major role to play.”

The Brahmaputra River (National Waterway 2) is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting trade. Sonowal emphasised that the IWT Terminal at Jogighopa would be a key step towards enhancing regional connectivity and promoting trade with neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Bhutan.

The inland waterways sector has witnessed remarkable growth over the past decade, with a 767% increase in operational national waterways and a 727% rise in cargo volume.

Cargo traffic surged from 18 million tonnes in 2013-14 to 133 million tonnes in FY 2023-24, growing at a CAGR of over 22%. Budget allocation for the sector has also seen an 860% increase, further strengthening infrastructure and logistics.

Beyond cargo transport, India’s inland waterways have seen significant growth in river cruise tourism.

The MV Ganga Vilas, hailed as the world’s longest river cruise, has highlighted India’s potential as a cruise tourism destination.

The number of river cruise vessels has grown from just three in 2013-14 to 25 in 2023-24.

A world-class river cruise terminal is under development in Guwahati, alongside four dedicated cruise terminals at Silghat, Bishwanath Ghat, Neamati, and Guijan.

The Modi government has also launched the ‘Cruise Bharat Mission’, aiming to double cruise passengers and calls by 2029.

Plans include setting up 10 sea cruise terminals, 100 river cruise terminals, and five marinas to enhance India’s tourism and connectivity.

Sonowal also highlighted plans for urban water transport systems in 18 cities across 12 states, including Guwahati, as part of the IWAI’s effort to replicate the successful Kochi Water Metro model.

With the Jogighopa IWT Terminal now operational, it is set to bolster trade, improve connectivity, and strengthen India’s inland waterways sector, cementing the Northeast’s role as a key economic hub in India’s logistics network.