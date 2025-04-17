Congress protests against ED chargesheet in National Herald case condemnable: Assam BJP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 16: The Assam unit of the BJP and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over its nationwide protests against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald case, calling the demonstrations “condemnable” and a diversion from serious corruption allegations involving Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said that the Congress’s reaction to the ED’s chargesheet “goes against the spirit of a stable society” and reflects an unwillingness to face legal scrutiny.

“The National Herald case is proceeding legally. Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, despite not being jailed, remain under legal examination,” Saikia said.

He alleged that for the past four years, the Gandhis had failed to provide satisfactory answers to the investigating agencies.

“Protest is a democratic right, but no one has the right to loot the nation’s land and capital,” he added.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, echoing similar sentiments at a press interaction in Guwahati, alleged that the Gandhi family had fraudulently taken over a non-profit company and minted money, depriving even their own party workers of resources.

“There was an initial capital of ₹50 lakh. After the company was taken over by the Gandhi family, its worth skyrocketed to ₹2,000 crore. And this in a Section 8 company, where profit-making is legally prohibited,” Sarma said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s frequent criticisms of industrialists like Adani and Ambani, Sarma retorted, “My question is, from where did Rahul Gandhi learn the business trick to convert ₹50 lakh into ₹2,000 crore? If he teaches me that, I can reverse the fate of Assam.”

According to the ED’s chargesheet filed before a special court, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, along with others, have been accused of laundering ₹988 crore in the National Herald case. The case stems from a 2012 complaint by Subramanian Swamy and has since been cleared for investigation by both the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.

Saikia explained that the Congress had granted a ₹90 crore loan to Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL), the original publisher of National Herald. When AJL failed to repay it, a company called Young Indian — where Sonia and Rahul Gandhi each held 38% stakes — acquired the assets.

“These included prime real estate across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Lucknow, and Patna,” Saikia alleged, adding that Young Indian has failed to show any visible charitable work.

“The Congress wants people to believe that Young Indian is a non-profit set up for public good. But the facts suggest otherwise,” Saikia said.

“This is a case registered in 2013 during Congress rule. Their protests now seem like an attempt to obstruct and intimidate investigative agencies.”

Hitting out at the Congress for protesting the ED’s actions, CM Sarma said, “Ordinary Congress workers are the real losers. They sit in crumbling offices while their leaders enjoy ₹2,000 crore. If anything, Congress workers should ask Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to return the money to the people.”

“I feel pity for them,” Sarma added. “Rahul Gandhi always says he fights corruption. Well, now both mother and son must prove their innocence in court. They are out on bail, they have been chargesheeted — the time has come for them to answer.”

Both Sarma and Saikia dismissed Congress’s claim of political vendetta.

“The BJP has never misused any investigative agency. The case is being pursued as per court orders,” Saikia said, adding, “India will never support the loot committed by the Gandhi family.” (With inputs from PTI)