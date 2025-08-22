Congress scared of accountability, says CM on 130th Amendment Bill

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: In a blistering attack on the Opposition, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hailed the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025 as a “historic reform to clean up politics” and accused the Congress of opposing it out of fear of accountability.

The Bill, tabled in Parliament this week, mandates that if a sitting Prime Minister, Chief Minister or Minister is arrested, they must secure bail within 30 days. Failing to do so would establish prima facie legitimacy of the arrest.

Calling the provision “fair and transparent,” Sarma questioned why anyone would oppose such a measure. “This Bill does not discriminate. It simply says—if you are arrested, get bail within a month. If you fail, it shows the case has merit. Why is Congress so uncomfortable with this?” he asked after chairing a cabinet meeting.

Sarma said the Opposition’s unease was natural given their past record. “For decades, Congress leaders treated political office as a shield from the law. Now, when BJP brings a reform that applies equally to Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers and Ministers, they are the first to resist. That itself exposes their mindset,” he charged.

Asserting that the Bill would restore public trust, Sarma added, “Ordinary citizens don’t get special privileges in court. Why should politicians? This amendment ends the perception that leaders are above the law. It is a win for democracy.”

Positioning the move as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clean governance agenda, Sarma said, “Modi ji has always shown zero tolerance towards corruption. This Bill reflects that spirit. Only those who have something to hide are afraid of such transparency. For the people of Assam and India, this is justice delivered.”

The Chief Minister concluded with a sharp jab at Congress, saying, “If the Opposition is rattled, it only proves one thing—this Bill has hit the right nerve.”