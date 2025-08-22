25.7 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 22, 2025
type here...

Congress scared of accountability, says CM on 130th Amendment Bill

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: In a blistering attack on the Opposition, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hailed the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025 as a “historic reform to clean up politics” and accused the Congress of opposing it out of fear of accountability.

- Advertisement -

The Bill, tabled in Parliament this week, mandates that if a sitting Prime Minister, Chief Minister or Minister is arrested, they must secure bail within 30 days. Failing to do so would establish prima facie legitimacy of the arrest.

Related Posts:

Calling the provision “fair and transparent,” Sarma questioned why anyone would oppose such a measure. “This Bill does not discriminate. It simply says—if you are arrested, get bail within a month. If you fail, it shows the case has merit. Why is Congress so uncomfortable with this?” he asked after chairing a cabinet meeting.

Sarma said the Opposition’s unease was natural given their past record. “For decades, Congress leaders treated political office as a shield from the law. Now, when BJP brings a reform that applies equally to Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers and Ministers, they are the first to resist. That itself exposes their mindset,” he charged.

Asserting that the Bill would restore public trust, Sarma added, “Ordinary citizens don’t get special privileges in court. Why should politicians? This amendment ends the perception that leaders are above the law. It is a win for democracy.”

- Advertisement -

Positioning the move as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clean governance agenda, Sarma said, “Modi ji has always shown zero tolerance towards corruption. This Bill reflects that spirit. Only those who have something to hide are afraid of such transparency. For the people of Assam and India, this is justice delivered.”

The Chief Minister concluded with a sharp jab at Congress, saying, “If the Opposition is rattled, it only proves one thing—this Bill has hit the right nerve.”

10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

India took note of reports of China starting dam construction on...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World 7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family 10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate