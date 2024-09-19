32 C
CPI Sivasagar demands closure of smart meters 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 18: The CPI, Sivasagar District Council, demanded the closure of smart meters on Wednesday, which has been opposed by a large section of people in the state. The state secretary general of the party, Kanak Gogoi, addressed the media and sought strict government action against fraudsters cheating the people and the state exchequer of crores of rupees.

Referring to the Kachutoli eviction drive, CPI demanded that the eviction process in the Dimoria area of Kachutali near Sonapur be conducted in accordance with the rules of the law. It should not be carried out whimsically in the interest of petty politics.

CPI, Gogoi said, condemned all kinds of attacks by outsider traders on indigenous Assamese people and demanded the grant of tribal status to the six ethnic groups and special state status for Assam through Articles 370-371(a) to protect the nation from these attacks.

The CPI resolved to hold a protest rally against the anti-Assam circles in ONGC Assam Asset, who have allegedly been working to shift ONGC offices to other places outside the state.

