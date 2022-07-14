28 C
CPI(M) demands Assam flood to be declared national disaster

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
HOJAI, July 13: Hojai District Unit of CPI(M) through a memorandum to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised various demands for the flood affected people. The memorandum was handed over to deputy commissioner of Hojai to be forwarded to CM. Before the submission of the memo, hundreds of volunteers of CPI(M), Hojai held a demonstration raising voice against the BJP government at district headquarter Sankardevnagar in Hojai on Wednesday.
During the demonstration, CPI(M) leader Jugaeswar Das slammed the BJP government for their anti-people policies. Das demanded Assam flood and erosion to be declared as a national disaster. The volunteers further raised numerous demands for the flood affected people and requested the government to begin the repair works in flood affected areas.

