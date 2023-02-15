HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Feb 14: Pol Kakoty and his team, who visited Dehing Kalghar for research in 2020 have planned to promote Dehing Kalghar as tourist destination. Dehing Kalghar is situated near Demow Nitaipukhuri of Thowra constituency.

Pol Kakoty, while talking with the media on Monday, said, “This plan was made in the year 2020, when we came for research.”

“I received the ‘Best Research Paper Award’ for this research paper and then we decided to adopt the village,” added Kakoty.

Popular Youtuber, Dimpu Baruah visited Dehing Kalghar on Monday where he took part in the ‘Bhagawat Path’ organised by the locals of Dehing Kalghar. Dimpu Baruah said, “This village is around 30 km from Sivasagar and it is a beautiful village.”