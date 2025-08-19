25.3 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
type here...

Demand for urgent eviction gets louder 

Encroachment threatens Sivasagar’s Moribeel and Jamuna Canal 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_0
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 18: The course of the Dikhow River in Sivasagar, known as Moribeel has lost a major portion of  land to  encroachment by residents of Melachakar and Amolapatty.

- Advertisement -

Frequent flash floods in Boarding Road, Muktinath Chariali, GNG Road, and other areas have intensified the public outcry against illegal settlements in low-lying areas and swamps that naturally serve as water reservoirs and habitats for aquatic life.

Related Posts:

An RTI petition filed by Dulal Saikia, president of Amguri Navanirman Samity, revealed that nearly half of Moribeel in Melachakar has been illegally occupied by residents, in blatant violation of environmental norms.

The thriving swamp is covered with private buildings with no public access to the waterbody.

Sivasagar administration has served eviction notices over the years, residents continue to defy them.

- Advertisement -

The district authority has also allotted portions of Moribeel to public institutions like Sivasagar Jila Mohila Samity, Melachakar Primary School, and Sankardev Sangha Namghar, along with land grants to several individuals.

Hisstoric Jamuna canal, excavated during the reign of Ahom king SivaSingha faces severe degradation due to unchecked encroachment and garbage dumping.

Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Ayush Garg recently indicated that a massive eviction and canal revival plan is under consideration.

Local organisations, including ATASU and Sangrami Sena, Asom, have demanded an urgent all-out eviction to save the canal from turning into a permanent dump yard.

- Advertisement -

Experts warn that if the Jamuna Beel, part of the Borpukhuri ecosystem, dries up, the water level of the Borpukhuri will drastically fall.

Despite this, government allotments inside the Jamuna canal were granted to individuals and organizations, including the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank, Tai Ahom Sanskritik Vikash Kendra, and Sulabh Public Toilet.

Instead of serving public needs, some of these have turned into commercial establishments.

A revival plan for Jamuna canal, drafted a decade ago under former MLA late Pronob Gogoi, failed to progress due to lack of follow-up. With the crisis worsening, citizens and student groups are now intensifying their calls for eviction drives and scientific rejuvenation of Sivasagar’s natural waterbodies.

7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IAS officer’s project ‘CareCan’ selected for Seed Funding Initiative by CCL

The Hills Times -
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family 10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places