Demand for urgent eviction gets louder 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 18: The course of the Dikhow River in Sivasagar, known as Moribeel has lost a major portion of land to encroachment by residents of Melachakar and Amolapatty.

Frequent flash floods in Boarding Road, Muktinath Chariali, GNG Road, and other areas have intensified the public outcry against illegal settlements in low-lying areas and swamps that naturally serve as water reservoirs and habitats for aquatic life.

An RTI petition filed by Dulal Saikia, president of Amguri Navanirman Samity, revealed that nearly half of Moribeel in Melachakar has been illegally occupied by residents, in blatant violation of environmental norms.

The thriving swamp is covered with private buildings with no public access to the waterbody.

Sivasagar administration has served eviction notices over the years, residents continue to defy them.

The district authority has also allotted portions of Moribeel to public institutions like Sivasagar Jila Mohila Samity, Melachakar Primary School, and Sankardev Sangha Namghar, along with land grants to several individuals.

Hisstoric Jamuna canal, excavated during the reign of Ahom king SivaSingha faces severe degradation due to unchecked encroachment and garbage dumping.

Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Ayush Garg recently indicated that a massive eviction and canal revival plan is under consideration.

Local organisations, including ATASU and Sangrami Sena, Asom, have demanded an urgent all-out eviction to save the canal from turning into a permanent dump yard.

Experts warn that if the Jamuna Beel, part of the Borpukhuri ecosystem, dries up, the water level of the Borpukhuri will drastically fall.

Despite this, government allotments inside the Jamuna canal were granted to individuals and organizations, including the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank, Tai Ahom Sanskritik Vikash Kendra, and Sulabh Public Toilet.

Instead of serving public needs, some of these have turned into commercial establishments.

A revival plan for Jamuna canal, drafted a decade ago under former MLA late Pronob Gogoi, failed to progress due to lack of follow-up. With the crisis worsening, citizens and student groups are now intensifying their calls for eviction drives and scientific rejuvenation of Sivasagar’s natural waterbodies.