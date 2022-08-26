31 C
Dharmaraksha Prashikshan Sammelan in Hojai

HT Correspondent
HOJAI, Aug 25: In a bid to protect the rich culture and traditional rituals, Nepali Sanskriti Suraksha Parishad organised a 10-day priest training conference under the name ‘Dharmaraksha Prashikshan’ which began on August 20 at Sanskar Bhawan in Geeta-Ashram in Hojai. A total of 29 trainees from 13 districts of the state are taking part in this training. Two highly qualified and skilled trainers from Guwahati namely Rohini Upadhyay and Fanindra Gautam are imparting training to the trainees on various subjects like rules to follow while doing puja, havan and detailed deliberation on Sanātana Dharma and its significance.

The 10-day training will conclude on August 29.

